Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 6,870,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLI. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,261,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,641 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 14.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,660,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 339,189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 121.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 19.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Standard Lithium stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.91. Standard Lithium has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

Standard Lithium ( NYSEAMERICAN:SLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standard Lithium will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

