Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$126.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$118.00 to C$126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s previous close.

STN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.15.

Get Stantec alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STN

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of STN traded up C$0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$111.75. The stock had a trading volume of 202,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,786. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$75.31 and a 12 month high of C$118.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$108.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.07.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. Research analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.3106759 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 10,250 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.