Stantec (TSE:STN) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stantec from C$121.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price target on Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$119.15.

Stantec Stock Down 2.2 %

TSE STN opened at C$110.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$108.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$75.31 and a 52 week high of C$118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.3106759 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 10,250 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

