Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) PT Raised to $75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $53.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

