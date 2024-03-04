STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.87% of STERIS worth $189,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of STERIS by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

NYSE:STE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.68. The stock had a trading volume of 101,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,453. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.62.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

