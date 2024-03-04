Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Citigroup

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHOO. Williams Trading reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOO

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.96 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.61%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.52%.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.