Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 56,033 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical volume of 35,375 put options.

NYSE MO traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,392,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,018. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

