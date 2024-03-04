StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of KOSS opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of -0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.18.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOSS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Koss during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Koss by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koss during the second quarter worth about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Koss by 43.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Koss during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

