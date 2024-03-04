StockNews.com Lowers Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $5.58 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $179.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.33. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $154.94 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 369,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

