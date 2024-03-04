StockNews.com Lowers Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $5.58 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $179.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.59.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.33. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $154.94 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
