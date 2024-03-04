StockNews.com Upgrades Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nevro from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nevro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.23.

Shares of NVRO opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.91. Nevro has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $39.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,743,000 after buying an additional 60,289 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,456,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,817,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,193,000 after buying an additional 485,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after buying an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

