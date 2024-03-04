STP (STPT) Price Hits $0.0709

STP (STPT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, STP has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. STP has a total market cap of $137.62 million and approximately $13.54 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00016153 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00022973 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001371 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,896.54 or 0.99789502 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.64 or 0.00149379 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007999 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06943063 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $12,686,740.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.