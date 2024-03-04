SU Group Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:SUGP) Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 4th

SU Group’s (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 4th. SU Group had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 24th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During SU Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
SU Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SUGP opened at $3.12 on Monday. SU Group has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.86.
SU Group Company Profile
