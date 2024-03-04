Susquehanna Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $115.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.39.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $108.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.00. Okta has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $2,516,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Okta by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its position in shares of Okta by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 96,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

