Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Lessened by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 3.2% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.80. 19,854,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,357,691. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $719.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

