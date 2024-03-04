Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.00

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 1223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TALK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Talkspace from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Talkspace from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Talkspace

Talkspace Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $499.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Talkspace

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Talkspace by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Talkspace by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 24,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

About Talkspace

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.