Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins set a C$6.00 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.07.

TSE TVE opened at C$3.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.49. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

In other news, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$153,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 104,165 shares of company stock worth $320,080. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

