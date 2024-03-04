TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Raised to $17.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TASK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TaskUs from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TaskUs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.86.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TASK

TaskUs Price Performance

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

TASK opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 395.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 142.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 39,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after buying an additional 53,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.