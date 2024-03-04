TD Securities Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$94.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.62.

TSE ATD traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$83.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,875. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.48. The stock has a market cap of C$80.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$59.95 and a 52 week high of C$87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

