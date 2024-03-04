TD Securities Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$110.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NA. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$106.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$107.08.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NA opened at C$106.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$84.27 and a 1-year high of C$108.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$102.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$95.58.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5939505 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 331 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$103.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,155.89. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

