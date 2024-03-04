TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the January 31st total of 8,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEGNA

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of TGNA opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. TEGNA has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $17.37.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). TEGNA had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.35%.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,750,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,675,000 after acquiring an additional 166,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,502,000 after purchasing an additional 744,721 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,574,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,046,000 after purchasing an additional 445,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TEGNA by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,294,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TEGNA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,982,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,010,000 after buying an additional 94,345 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.