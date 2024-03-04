Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
