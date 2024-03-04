Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:EMF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.65. 15,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,227. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $12.67.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.727 per share. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.