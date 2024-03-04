Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:EMF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.65. 15,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,227. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.727 per share. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 479.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

