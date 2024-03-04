Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Textainer Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $49.88 on Thursday. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Textainer Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 279.5% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 29,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 128.9% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 342,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 192,996 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

