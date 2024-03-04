Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COTY. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth about $150,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Coty by 1,536.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COTY. TD Cowen raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.28.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $12.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.83. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

