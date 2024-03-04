The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

New York Times stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. New York Times has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,379.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,379.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after buying an additional 2,470,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,754,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 16,960.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,782,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,236 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in New York Times by 65.5% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,929,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after acquiring an additional 763,474 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

