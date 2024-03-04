The Sage Group’s (SGE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.95) to GBX 1,250 ($15.85) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.59) to GBX 1,300 ($16.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.49) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.30) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.35).

LON:SGE opened at GBX 1,241.89 ($15.75) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,173.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,079.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,209.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 725.40 ($9.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,261 ($15.99).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 9,500.00%.

In other news, insider Sangeeta Anand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,208 ($15.32) per share, with a total value of £12,080 ($15,322.17). Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

