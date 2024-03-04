The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,330,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 18,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.66. 990,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.