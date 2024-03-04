The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 961,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 183,957 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $32,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 405,301 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

