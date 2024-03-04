Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 5,832,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,105,677,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,963.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,204,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total transaction of $5,647,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,558,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total transaction of $5,647,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,558,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,277 shares of company stock valued at $22,533,584 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TMO traded up $3.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $579.94. 901,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,594. The company has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $593.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

