TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on X. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on X

TMX Group Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:X opened at C$35.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$26.09 and a 1 year high of C$35.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$33.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.87.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6104265 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. Corporate insiders own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.