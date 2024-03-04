Toast (NYSE:TOST) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.15.

NYSE TOST opened at $23.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 1.78. Toast has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,639.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,639.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $49,926.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,112,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 649,513 shares of company stock worth $11,405,988. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 149.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,896,000 after buying an additional 7,191,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 40.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000,000 after buying an additional 6,655,409 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its position in Toast by 1,726.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 5,890,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567,696 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

