Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,688.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $95.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.15.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.12.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

