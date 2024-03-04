Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 10,983 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,676,000 after buying an additional 12,742,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,184,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 31.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,467,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 206.7% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,409,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,285 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.2 %

Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

