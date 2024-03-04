Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,988 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,988 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Waters by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $346.04 on Monday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $346.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

