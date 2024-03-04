Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $13.35

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.35, but opened at $13.89. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 49,163 shares.

TGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGS. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

