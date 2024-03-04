Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.50

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.50 and last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Trimble Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,799,973.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,499 shares of company stock worth $777,470. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 95,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,588,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $190,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,375 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 442,131 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

