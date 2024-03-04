Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Short Interest Update

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 274,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trio Petroleum news, Director Frank C. Ingriselli sold 512,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $87,159.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio Petroleum

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio Petroleum stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report) by 187.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,979 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 1.16% of Trio Petroleum worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trio Petroleum Price Performance

Trio Petroleum stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. 830,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,920. Trio Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Trio Petroleum Company Profile

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company's flagship project comprises the 85.75% owned working interest in the South Salinas project that consists of approximately 9,300-acre located in Monterey, California. It also owns 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field located in Monterey County, California; 2% production interest in the Asphalt Ridge project comprises approximately 960 acres located in southwest of Vernal, Utah; and holds an option agreement to acquire 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

