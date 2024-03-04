Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 121.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 969,908 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Truist Financial worth $50,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 376,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 50,681 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 21,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 39,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 65,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

