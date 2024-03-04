Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,079 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $30,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,404,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after purchasing an additional 999,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,609,000 after purchasing an additional 119,323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VIGI stock opened at $81.29 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

