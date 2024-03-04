Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,204 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Hershey worth $35,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1,050.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,776,000 after purchasing an additional 117,625 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Hershey by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $188.05 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.16 and its 200 day moving average is $195.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

