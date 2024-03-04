Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,903 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $34,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 6.4 %

D stock opened at $44.79 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

