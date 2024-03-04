Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $27,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

