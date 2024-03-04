Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $28,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,849,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,085.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PH opened at $537.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $300.86 and a fifty-two week high of $539.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $488.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.20.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

