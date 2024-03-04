Truist Financial Corp Has $32.96 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264,807 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Omnicom Group worth $32,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 406.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 101,348 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 167,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 64,693 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $88.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.67. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

