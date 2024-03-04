Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,619 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $37,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,800,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 651,756 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,260,000 after buying an additional 515,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SNY opened at $47.29 on Monday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.