Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,953 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $36,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,331.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,662 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $84.99 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

