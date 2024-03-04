Truist Financial Corp Purchases 7,953 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of LPL Financial worth $31,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $266.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.03 and a 200 day moving average of $234.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $271.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.64.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

