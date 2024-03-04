Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.72% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $29,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR opened at $56.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

