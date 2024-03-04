Truist Financial Corp Sells 23,079 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,079 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $30,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 491,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter.

VIGI stock opened at $81.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.49. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

