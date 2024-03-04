Truist Financial Corp Sells 25,327 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,327 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $38,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 181.3% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

IWO opened at $267.59 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $268.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

